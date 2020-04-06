Chiefs should be crowned PSL champions – Monare

Monare was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season, however, the deal didn’t materialise and the player stayed with the Clever Boys.

The midfielder says if the league campaign is called off and they are unable to find a solution for the remaining games to be played, the Premier Soccer league should hand the Absa Premiership title to Chiefs.

“Look, if the league has to stop now I think it’s only fair to crown the team that is on top of the league table,” Morane told ENCA.

“I mean no one planned for this (coronavirus) and it’s like nature and things are the way they are at this time and there is no turning back or going forward, so they should be crowned. There is no other thing for us to do.”

