Zinnbauer was the reason why I left Orlando Pirates – Mokwena

Mokwena left his post as Pirates assist coach to replace Norman Mapeza as head coach of Chippa United.

Before he left Pirates, he went on study leave overseas and upon his return he continued his sabbatical after Bucs appointed Josef Zinnbauer as head coach.

Speaking to Lesedi FM, Mokwena said he couldn’t be in the same environment with the German mentor

“When the new Orlando Pirates coach [Josef Zinnbauer] arrived, and of course, through words and certain things, I could see that it was going to be a difficult environment. And the right decision was for the chairman to allow me to go overseas and, thereafter, I still continued on my sabbatical,” Mokwena told Lesedi FM.

“But while I was still on that sabbatical, the chairman of Chippa United [Siviwe Mpengesi] gave me a call because he was also caught with pants down in a situation that Norman Mapeza had resigned,” added Mokwena.

“So, when Norman Mapeza resigned, I got the call from Chippa, the chairman, even though it’s surprising because there were advises from people to say, ‘don’t bring that guy’.

“He told me he had to follow his instincts.

“So, there was an agreement with the chairman himself, Dr. Khoza and he gave me his blessings that I continue the rest of my contract at Chippa United.

“So, that’s how it [the move to Chippa] came about.”

Mokwena’s contract with Chippa is set to expire at the end of the season and it’s not clear at this stage if he will return to Pirates, where he still has a contract, or if he will remain with the Chilli Boys for next season.

