Doctor Khumalo thanks public for support following his mother’s death

Mabel, who passed away earlier this week, was laid to rest on Friday.

Following the funeral, Doctor took to social media to thank the public for the support.

“I understand that death is a natural process, but the pain cannot be avoided because my mother was everything to me. In these times of so much pain I could feel a little lighter by reading all your messages of comfort. I am grateful to each one of you for supporting me and my family,” wrote the Bafana Bafana legend on his Instagram account.

