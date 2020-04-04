PSL News 4.4.2020 03:27 pm

Sundowns assistant coach confirms interest from PSL clubs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Manqoba Mngqithi assistant coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mngqithi, however, says he is not ready to leave the Brazilians because he still has unfinished business with the defending league champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that there are teams that are interested in his services.

“Yes, it is true that there are teams that make approaches here and there. I really appreciate that because it is a sign of confidence in what I do or what I’m capable of,” Mngqithi told Independent Media.

“At this stage I have no plan and I’m not even thinking of leaving Sundowns and go somewhere. That will come at a certain point that maybe I should go and pursue my career somewhere else. I hold a strong belief that loyalty is important and for now Sundowns have my loyalty.

“But at a point in my career here I’ll move out but this is not the time. I’ll be lying to you when I say that stage has arrived,” he added.

“I still have unfinished business with Sundowns. I still want to achieve more with Sundowns like the MTN8 which I haven’t won with the club. I want to be part of the technical team that won everything with Sundowns. In football other coaches do not experience something close to that. I’m very ambitious and Sundowns is giving me that platform of progression. They are giving me an opportunity to achieve whatever I feel I can achieve as a coach.

“The relationship that I have with the coach (Pitso Mosimane) is good and it makes it very easy to head into that direction because Pitso likes to win and I like to win. Our wishes are the same.”

Mngqithi’s contract is coming to an end in June, but the former Golden Arrows coach says talks over a new contract have started with Sundowns.

“Yes, my contract is also coming to an end in June. I’ve spoken to the president of the club. We’ve started the negotiations and there are no guarantees,” commented Mngqithi.

Mngqithi joined Sundowns as an assistant coach from Golden Arrows in February 2014.

