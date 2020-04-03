Kaizer Chiefs won’t be declared PSL champions early – Matthews

Percy Tau’s Club Brugge were on Thursday crowned Belgian champions after the Jupiler Pro League’s board of directors recommended the season be ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation, however, still needs to be endorsed at a general assembly meeting on 15 April.

Club Brugge were 15 points clear with one game remaining of the Belgian regular season.

If the PSL were to decide to cancel league action then Kaizer Chiefs could be crowned champions as they currently lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by four points with eight games to go.

Matthews, however, says that will not happen in South Africa and the league will be completed even if it’s played behind closed doors.

“We would rather not have a new season altogether than leaving this one. Whatever happens, the current season will be completed even if it means that we will play until December,” Matthews told the Daily Sun.

