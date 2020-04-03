PSL News 3.4.2020 11:55 am

Dlamini backs ‘young’ Masilela for new AmaZulu contract

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tsepo Masilela of AmaZulu (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini believes Tsepo Masilela has done well to warrant himself a new contract at Usuthu.

After spending 14 months without a club, having been released by Kaizer Chiefs, Masilela joined AmaZulu on a short-term contract in November last year.

And Dlamini said if it was up to him, he would renew Masilela’s contract because he had done well for the club so far this season.

“It will obviously all depend on the technical staff, but for me, he hasn’t done badly. He has done very well and has worked very hard,” Dlamini told IOL.

“In the last game we played, he showed that he is a top player.

“He is still young. Tsepo is just 34.

“But we will take it as it comes. We will see, we will monitor his performances and how he improves because game time also improves you. He has been getting game time and he is showing those improvements.

“We will then make the decision whether we keep him or not after we’ve completed all our league games,” Dlamini added.

AmaZulu are tied on 23 points with Baroka FC and Polokwane City, but they are positioned on position 15 because of their inferior goal difference against the Limpopo sides.

They are scheduled to meet Bidvest Wits when the league action returns after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

