PSL players won’t be tested for coronavirus, says acting CEO

The PSL suspended action last month because of the coronavirus pandemic and Madlala says they can’t break government’s regulations by testing players even though they don’t show signs of catching the virus.

“We can’t create our own regulations as football. We will follow the regulations of the country. What are they saying? You know the regulations (you only get tested when you have signs of the symptoms that shows you might have coronavirus). We can’t fight against them. We can’t change the regulations. All we are saying as the PSL is that we will comply with the regulations of the country. We are not above regulations as football. That must be clear,” Madlala told Independent Media.

“If the regulations are making it possible for us to play then we will continue. If the regulations at that time are making it impossible for us to play, we won’t play. We won’t kick a football if it means we are not complying with regulations. That’s key,” she added.

Madlala revealed that the league could be played behind closed doors to finish the current season.

“We will now review the new regulations that have been put in place. We will look at the dos and don’ts from the department of health. From there we will see what we need to implement or change, but still play behind closed doors. It looks like behind closed doors is the way to go for now.

“We will meet and discuss the way forward with the health department because we want to be ready by the time we feel we can go back to the field of play. We will look at the regulations and comply with them,” commented Madlala.

