WATCH: Sellenbosch FC keeping players busy during lockdown

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has revealed that his players are continuing to work behind the scenes during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The lockdown is expected to end at midnight on 16 April.

Barker says they are keeping the players mentally stimulated with analysis work that they are giving them.

“The players are at home in lockdown and we are keeping them busy with programmes. We are also keeping them mentally stimulated with analysis work that we are giving them,” Barker said.

“They are in good spirits, obviously just frustrated that they can’t be on the field, but they do understand the situation and meeting what our President has asked us to do.”

Meanwhile, Barker had a message for football fans.

“My plea is that we head the call of our President to stay in lockdown for 21 days. It is a small sacrifice when in the past others have given up their lives to give us freedom.

“It is 21 days that hopefully allows us to return to our daily routine, to return to playing football so the fans of this country can come out again and support their teams and have something to watch.”

