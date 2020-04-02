We can defeat it if we join hands, Khune tells fans

The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has pleaded with football fans to help the government by staying at home in order to stop the spread of the virus which has killed many across the world with more than 1,000 cases in South Africa while five deaths have been reported already.

“I want to give you guys some advice – stay at home, stay fit, stay healthy and make sure we fight this coronavirus together,” the Bafana shot-stopper was quoted by Cosafa media.

“If we ‘join hands’ we can defeat it, but alone we cannot defeat it. So let’s work as a team, let’s help our government, because they are trying everything they can do.

“It starts with you, if you can stay home and make sure you keep everyone home, we will definitely defeat this coronavirus. I believe in you guys, let’s do this.”

Khune has won 91 caps for Bafana Bafana and featured at the 2009 Confederations Cup, 2010 World Cup, and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2013.

Injury has laid him low on and off for the last few years, but he remains a huge influence on South African football and was recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad for the March Nations Cup qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe before they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also been a key part of the Chiefs squad since he made his debut in August 2007.

