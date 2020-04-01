Sundowns are the best team to play for – Makhurubetshi

Following a successful campaign in the annual National Women’s League, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team player Karabo Makhurubetshi says the Pretoria outfit is the best ladies’ football outfit in the country.

The Banyana Banyana midfielder was one of the key players in the Downs Ladies team that won the National Women’s League with two games to spare.

This was after the Brazilians collected 60 points in 20 games in their unbeaten run, making it impossible for any other team to overtake them looking at the number of points.

“This is the best club ever, I think Sundowns is the best team in the country at the moment. We made it very clear from the start of the League that we are going all out to win it,” said the Downs Ladies player.

“I’m happy that we managed to do it and with the help of our coach and the rest of the technical staff we were able to do it.”

The midfielder was one of the newbies in Banyana’s squad that faced Lesotho in an international friendly just before suspension of all football activities around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

