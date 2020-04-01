PSL News 1.4.2020 03:28 pm

We miss the game too, says Maritzburg star Tlolane

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Tebogo Tlolane of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United’s midfielder, Tebogo ‘Messi’ Thlolane admits that it is frustrating to sit at home and not be actively involved in a game he loves dearly.

But he understands why football had to be suspended and feels it was the right decision as lives are more important.

He called on the Blue Army (Maritzburg’s supporters) to follow all the set instructions so the virus can be curbed quickly and they can get back to their normal lives.

“(For us) It’s just to understand that this is out of our control. We miss the Blue Army just as much as they miss watching us. I speak to the players often and we are all always talking about how we miss Friday nights.

“We were in a good spell as a team and the momentum was good. It is something you can’t describe… It is things we can’t control,” said Tlolane, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates.

“I am trying to do as much as I can, training by myself in the backyard. I am doing a few exercises to keep myself fit. It is just about trying to maintain the fitness and shape. It is working out so far.”

He called on the supporters to adhere to the restrictions as set by the government.

“The only way for us to deal with this virus is to follow the instructions of the government. The more we stay naive about this virus, the more the pandemic will spread and force us to stay home. More lives are put at risk when someone goes out.”

