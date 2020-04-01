Want-away Chiefs striker Castro begs Pitso to take him back – report 

Amakhosi are believed to have offered to pay Castro’s fees in monthly instalments with his salary. READ: Castro set to leave Kaizer Chiefs?

But the 30-year-old Colombian is not happy with this arrangement as it will result in him paying more tax, according to a report on Isolezwe at the weekend.

“It looks like Chiefs will lose Castro,” a source was quoted by the newspaper. “His heart seems set on amove back to Sundowns. He has even spoken to Pitso (Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns coach) asking if he could go back. He is upset that Chiefs want to pay his signing on fee in instalments which is [unheard] of at Sundowns.

“No one knows what will happen in the end, maybe Chiefs will fix the issue and he will stay,” said the source.

Another thing that is said to be unsettling the attacker, who has contributed seven goals to Amakhosi’s Absa Premiership campaign this season, is that he is reportedly not allowed time off to attend to personal matters.

“You will remember that he got used to being allowed to travel home while at Sundowns. You must recall how many times he went to Colombia when his wife was sick and when she was about to give birth… [He] got used to that special treatment but now it is not happening at Chiefs,” the source added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.