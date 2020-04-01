It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Chiefs – Mahlasela

Mahlasela joined Rise and Shine on loan from Amakhosi in the January transfer period in a bid to get regular game time. He was playing his best football for Polokwane before the PSL decided to postpone matches because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Chiefs considering the fact they were in line to win the league and worse, I was joining a team that is fighting relegation,” Mahlasela told IOL.

“I could have said, ‘No, I don’t want to go’, because I want to win the league. As a footballer, you just want to win the league. You don’t just play football for the fun part of it. You want to win trophies.

“What will make me happy come the end of the season will be to see Polokwane City not getting relegated. I’m here to help Polokwane City survive relegation and I’ll be happy if I can fulfill that goal together with my teammates,” Mahlasela said.

“It will be a great achievement for me to contribute positively towards Polokwane City sustaining their PSL status. The team hasn’t done that bad. It is just that they have drawn too many games.”

Mahlasela could well get game time at Chiefs next season, as he is seen as an ideal replacement for George Maluleka, who is on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns.

