Former Pirates midfielder hopes to help Stars gain promotion

Having joined the team while playing in the ABC Motsepe League, the midfielder believes that in the current season, the club has really improved and he is content with the way things are going just before the suspension of the league action.

“I think I’m playing my best football at the moment. This has been one of the greatest seasons for me and I think the team has been doing well if you look at the way we were playing before the League got suspended,” said Zwane.

“When I got to JDR more than two years ago, I didn’t know what to expect, but the warm welcome that I received made me feel at home. I think I have found a home at JDR, looking at the way they welcomed me. I’m really happy here and my wish is to see the team playing in the PSL.”

