Union prepares for talks over potential pay cuts for PSL players

South African clubs are yet to follow in the footsteps of some of their European counterparts and ask their players to take a pay cut as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

“We have flagged it,” Gaoshubelwe told TimesLIVE.

“But we are not at that point,” he added.

“If it gets to that point, we will sit down and negotiate on the facts that are before us.

“We made our points on occupational hazard, health and safety in that discussion and we were pleased they were taken up.

“We cannot preempt now what is going to happen but we have been watching what has been going on overseas,” he said.

