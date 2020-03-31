PSL News 31.3.2020 06:15 pm

Union prepares for talks over potential pay cuts for PSL players

AFP
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala PSL Acting CEO, Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and Nhlanhla Shabalala of Safpu at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has revealed that the union might have to enter into discussion with clubs over pay cuts and is getting ready for it.

South African clubs are yet to follow in the footsteps of some of their European counterparts and ask their players to take a pay cut as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

“We have flagged it,” Gaoshubelwe told TimesLIVE.

“But we are not at that point,” he added.

“If it gets to that point, we will sit down and negotiate on the facts that are before us.

“We made our points on occupational hazard, health and safety in that discussion and we were pleased they were taken up.

“We cannot preempt now what is going to happen but we have been watching what has been going on overseas,” he said.

