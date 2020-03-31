Zwane doesn’t regret his spell at Pirates 

PSL News 31.3.2020 11:57 am

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Thabo Mosadi of Ajax Cape Town gets to the ball ahead of Sipho Zwane of JDR Stars during the GladAfrica Championship 2019/20 game between Ajax Cape Town and JDR Stars at Athlone Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

It’s every South African player’s dream to play for one of the big teams in the country and when it happened for Sipho Zwane, it seemed like the midfielder had achieved his goal. 

It was back in 2016 when Zwane signed with the Buccaneers with a lot of expectations from the attacking midfielder who had spells with the likes of African All Stars and Garankuwa United in the third division a couple of years ago.

Unfortunately, Zwane never got to play an official game for the Buccaneers during his stay and was often loaned out before he was released. The 28-year-old attacker, however, cherishes the moments he had at the Soweto giants.

“I might have not got game time at Pirates, but to be honest they treated me very well. I was just unlucky at that time and then came in a new coach Muhsin Ertrugal,” said the Munsieville-born player.

“When he came into the team he already knew the players that he wanted and he never gave some of us a chance to show what we can offer to the team. But, that’s football and they loaned me out to Cape Town All Stars before going to Tshakuma Tsa Madzivhandila FC.”

Zwane is currently on the books of GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars.

