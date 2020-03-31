AmaZulu put R10m prize tag on reported Pirates target

Ntuli, who is among the leading top goalscorers in the league this season with 12 goals, has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates at the end of the season.

READ: Former player accuses AmaZulu of tribalism

Dlamini insists that their top marksman is not for sale, but adds that they will be keen to listen to offers in the region of R10-million.

“Bongi is not for sale,” Dlamini told Independent Media.

“I want to put it straight: He is not for sale. There’s no one who has contacted us about the services of Bongi Ntuli,” he added.

“If we do get to a point where we have to part ways or transfer him, it won’t be a cheap transaction. That one is for sure, it won’t be a cheap transaction because he is worth over R10 million now. He is an investment for us,” Dlamini said.

“There’s no club locally that can pay that amount of money.”

Dlamini added that Usuthu are only willing to listen to offers from overseas for Ntuli.

“We will only entertain an approach from outside the country and then we will put a price that will be beneficial for him and the club financially,” concluded the AmaZulu team manager.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.