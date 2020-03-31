Isolated ex-Chiefs midfielder keeping fit at home

Having been isolation since late last month, the Sabail FK midfielder says what’s important for him is to ensure that he doesn’t relax and keeps following the training program given by the club with everyone uncertain when the League in Azerbaijan will reopen.

“I’ve been in isolation since last month (February) around 28th and 29th. It’s been very long but we had to do it because of the virus and we are not sure when the season will resume,” said the midfielder.

“When it comes to keeping fit and training – each and every one of us at the club has been given a training program of their own because it’s very important to keep fit. So, luckily for me, there is a gym where I stay and the guy who owns the gym sometimes opens it up for me so that I can train alone, but most of the time I train at my place because it’s much safer.”

Before the League got suspended, Ekstein was one of the regular players in the squad, having only been at the club for almost two months.

The midfielder will be hoping to continue being a key player for Sabail when the League resumes.

