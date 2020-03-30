PSL News 30.3.2020 10:10 am

Leopards star Kapinga advised to snub Sundowns and Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leopards star Kapinga advised to snub Sundowns and Pirates

Lesedi Kapinga of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The 24-year-old player, who was on top form for Lidoda Duvha before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been linked with a move to Sundowns, Pirates, Wits and SuperSport.

Black Leopards attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has been urged not to join Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and sign for Bidvest Wits or SuperSport United instead.

READ: Ramagalela and Ndoro facing exit door at Highlands?

The 24-year-old player, who was on top form for Lidoda Duvha before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been linked with a move to Sundowns, Pirates, Wits and SuperSport.

However, his former principal at Burning Spear Development Academy Nqobile Nsindane says Kapinga should follow in the footsteps of Sundowns’ captain Hlompho Kekana and join a smaller team before moving to a bigger one.

“To be honest, I think he should look at Kekana’s career. Kekana left Leopards in 2008 when he joined SuperSport United,” Nsindane told Daily Sun.

“Kekana did well at United and grew into a big star. That is why he is the player he is today. It is true, big teams can pay you well.

“But are you going to play and grow as a player or you are just going there for the money?” he asked.

“I think the team that Kapinga should sign for is SuperSport or Wits. He will grow like Kekana. But that is just my advice.

“I have no doubt he will do well at any team. All I want is for him to grow and not rush (into joining a club) for money. He is talented and I see a bright future for him.”

Kapinga has scored five goals in the league for Leopards this season and has also made five assists.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The Five Moments of the Season-So-Far 29.3.2020
AmaZulu goalkeeper not excited by reported Pirates interest 27.3.2020
What coronavirus? Pirates star Motshwari celebrates his birthday in style 25.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April

Covid-19 WATCH: Police and SANDF force Soweto residents to do hard exercise as punishment

Motoring News Largest-ever fuel price drop confirmed

Covid-19 South Africa now has 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 