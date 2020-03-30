Leopards star Kapinga advised to snub Sundowns and Pirates

Black Leopards attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has been urged not to join Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and sign for Bidvest Wits or SuperSport United instead.

The 24-year-old player, who was on top form for Lidoda Duvha before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been linked with a move to Sundowns, Pirates, Wits and SuperSport.

However, his former principal at Burning Spear Development Academy Nqobile Nsindane says Kapinga should follow in the footsteps of Sundowns’ captain Hlompho Kekana and join a smaller team before moving to a bigger one.

“To be honest, I think he should look at Kekana’s career. Kekana left Leopards in 2008 when he joined SuperSport United,” Nsindane told Daily Sun.

“Kekana did well at United and grew into a big star. That is why he is the player he is today. It is true, big teams can pay you well.

“But are you going to play and grow as a player or you are just going there for the money?” he asked.

“I think the team that Kapinga should sign for is SuperSport or Wits. He will grow like Kekana. But that is just my advice.

“I have no doubt he will do well at any team. All I want is for him to grow and not rush (into joining a club) for money. He is talented and I see a bright future for him.”

Kapinga has scored five goals in the league for Leopards this season and has also made five assists.

