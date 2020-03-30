Celtic star avoids jail time for ‘impersonating SANDF soldier’

A video of the footballer wearing the SANDF uniform was shared on social media on Friday when the national lockdown started.

Rumours of the player being arrested for impersonating a soldier started doing the rounds over the weekend but Celtic Media offer Sello Nduna confirmed the player was never in police custody.

Nduna said the club received a call from the SANDF to discuss the player wearing his friend’s uniform.

“He was not arrested and never had to pay a fine of R10,000. He is at home as we speak. We meet and he was given a warning,” Nduna told Lesedi FM.

“Tebogo Potsane apologised to the nation for what he did and he was told to never again be caught impersonating a soldier or police officer.

“I believe he has learned from this, Tebogo is a good boy and the video was meant as a joke there was no malicious intent on his side. The uniform belongs to his friend and the video was really meant as a joke.”

Tebogo Potsane, Bloemfontein Celtics player has been arrested to pose as a soldier and fined R10,000 or ten years imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/MJrPqo3HP5 — LaceWigsGuy ???????? (@BiggDaddyKhalis) March 29, 2020

