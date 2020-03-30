PSL News 30.3.2020 09:19 am

Celtic star avoids jail time for ‘impersonating SANDF soldier’

Phakaaathi Reporter
Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates and Tebogo Potsane of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates. (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic forward Tebogo Potsane has apologised for coming across as impersonating an army member.

A video of the footballer wearing the SANDF uniform was shared on social media on Friday when the national lockdown started.

Rumours of the player being arrested for impersonating a soldier started doing the rounds over the weekend but Celtic Media offer Sello Nduna confirmed the player was never in police custody.

Nduna said the club received a call from the SANDF to discuss the player wearing his friend’s uniform.

“He was not arrested and never had to pay a fine of R10,000. He is at home as we speak. We meet and he was given a warning,” Nduna told Lesedi FM.

“Tebogo Potsane apologised to the nation for what he did and he was told to never again be caught impersonating a soldier or police officer.

“I believe he has learned from this, Tebogo is a good boy and the video was meant as a joke there was no malicious intent on his side. The uniform belongs to his friend and the video was really meant as a joke.”

