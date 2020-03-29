PSL News 29.3.2020 06:10 pm

Zungu opens up about Bafana snub, says he is hurting 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Zungu opens up about Bafana snub, says he is hurting 

Bongani Zungu during the South African national men's soccer team press conference. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Bongani Zungu has taken to social media to reveal that he is really hurting after he was left out of the Bafana Bafana squad selected a few weeks ago by coach Molefi Ntseki to do Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualification duty against Sao Tome and Principe.

The matches have since been cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus across the world. The Amiens midfielder was one of the most notable absentees when Ntseki announced his squad a few weeks ago.

Answering fans’ questions on Instagram, Zungu said he had been advised by family, friends and his manager to not speak publicly about his omission from the squad. He said he would address the matter in IsiZulu to ensure his manager couldn’t hear him because he will try to stop him. 

Did Bafana coach explain to you why he didn’t select you was one of the questions posed to the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

He replied with a quick no. “No. No he didn’t and that’s okay… Guys, you know my manager, my family asked me not to be open about the situation with Bafana on social media and stuff. But what I can say is, I am very angry. I will speak in IsiZulu because my manager will not understand what I say. He will try to stop me just now. He will send me a message asking what am I doing now. But this issue has angered me. I am not okay. Do you know the video with an old man who says he is not okay? I am also not okay. I’ve always… I went to the Afcon carrying a knee injury and was in pain all because I love the national team. But I went and gave everything I have. 

But today they don’t call me when I am on top form. He didn’t call me and that hit me in the heart, but it’s okay. It will be alright.,” said Zungu on the video that has since gone viral. 

Some supporters were sympathetic to him but others called him to order reminding him how he feigned an injury to avoid going with Bafana and stayed behind to celebrate his birthday after telling the team’s doctor he would return to France to be checked by his club’s doctors. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Bafana doctor rules out PSL season ending in June 26.3.2020
McCarthy set for Ajax job next season 26.3.2020
Ngcongca close to new Sundowns deal 19.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS

Breaking News Public transport restrictions to be relaxed for millions of grant beneficiaries

Covid-19 Covid-19 fallout: Union alleges SABC manager said ‘self-isolation is not a disease’

Africa WATCH: Zimbabwean millionaire Frank Buyanga’s men ‘re-kidnap’ his child in parking lot

Covid-19 WATCH: The eerie scenes of Port Elizabeth standing empty on a sunny Covid-19 Saturday


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 