Zungu opens up about Bafana snub, says he is hurting 

The matches have since been cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus across the world. The Amiens midfielder was one of the most notable absentees when Ntseki announced his squad a few weeks ago.

Answering fans’ questions on Instagram, Zungu said he had been advised by family, friends and his manager to not speak publicly about his omission from the squad. He said he would address the matter in IsiZulu to ensure his manager couldn’t hear him because he will try to stop him.

Did Bafana coach explain to you why he didn’t select you was one of the questions posed to the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

He replied with a quick no. “No. No he didn’t and that’s okay… Guys, you know my manager, my family asked me not to be open about the situation with Bafana on social media and stuff. But what I can say is, I am very angry. I will speak in IsiZulu because my manager will not understand what I say. He will try to stop me just now. He will send me a message asking what am I doing now. But this issue has angered me. I am not okay. Do you know the video with an old man who says he is not okay? I am also not okay. I’ve always… I went to the Afcon carrying a knee injury and was in pain all because I love the national team. But I went and gave everything I have.

But today they don’t call me when I am on top form. He didn’t call me and that hit me in the heart, but it’s okay. It will be alright.,” said Zungu on the video that has since gone viral.

Some supporters were sympathetic to him but others called him to order reminding him how he feigned an injury to avoid going with Bafana and stayed behind to celebrate his birthday after telling the team’s doctor he would return to France to be checked by his club’s doctors.

