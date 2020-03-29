Mokwena set to stay at Chippa permanently?

Mokwena revealed that Mpengesi is toying with the idea of making him the permanent coach of the costal club after he was asked to coach the side for the remaining six months of the season.

The Chilli Boys were without a coach after Norman Mapeza resigned from United last month. It was revealed that the Chippa boss asked Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza to send Mokwena down to Port Elizabeth to steer the Chilli Boys ship to calm waters.

Mokwena was placed on leave after he was demoted back to assistant coach following the appointment of new head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“There is a discussion but it is up to the two clubs to make a decision. I am still employed by Orlando Pirates and it’s up to them and Chippa United to come to that sort of decision,” Mokwena told PowerFM.

