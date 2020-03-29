Former Sundowns star slams Mosimane for signing Maluleka

PSL News 29.3.2020 10:09 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Charles Motlohi believes Pitso Mosimane should have signed a younger player instead of George Maluleka.

Kaizer Chiefs revealed Maluleka will join Mamelodi Sundowns after he rejected a new two-year contract extension from Amakhosi with his current deal with the Soweto giants set to expire at the end of the current season.

Maluleka will compete with club captain Hlompho Kekana who recently signed a new four-year contract, Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa and Sammy Seabi for a place in the starting lineup.

Motlohi says most players agree to join Sundowns because of the money they will earn while playing for them team and not to fight to grow the brand of the club.

“I don’t have a problem with Maluleka he is a good player but I have a problem with his age,” Motlohi was quoted by Isolezwe.

“We already have players in the scored that matured why couldn’t we promote youngsters from our development team. When will these players get a chance to play in the first team.”

