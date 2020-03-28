PSL News 28.3.2020 04:51 pm

Sundowns boss donates R1 billion to fight coronavirus

Phakaaathi Reporter
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Moneyweb

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Patrice Motsepe and companies he is associated with have donated R1 billion to fight coronavirus.

Motsepe is the third South African billionaire after diamond magnate Nicky Oppenheimer, and luxury goods tycoon Johann Rupert to donate money to help the country fight the spread of coronavirus.

The Sundowns boss says his foundation the Motsepe foundation will work to aid businesses affected by the pandemic as well as vulnerable communities in South Africa.

“We are purchasing sanitisers, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and are in discussions with the government, health workers and other stakeholders to assist with acquiring other equipment and making resources available which are essential for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,” Motsepe was quoted by BusinessTech.

“We’ve been advised that access to water for regularly washing hands is crucial for slowing and limiting the spread of the coronavirus. We are therefore providing water to poor rural and urban communities by purchasing water tanks (jojos), drilling and equipping for borehole water and also building sanitary facilities.”

