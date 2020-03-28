Murray attracts interest from Scottish clubs after Wits exit  

His departure to Scotland with his wife and child fueled speculation that he has cut ties with the Clever Boys.

Murray hit the ground running when he arrived in South Africa last season on loan from Dundee United to play for Bidvest Wits. The 28-year-old injured his knee at the start of the new campaign which forced him to sit on the bench for the first half of the 2019/2020 season.

Murray says he had hoped to heal from the injury before returning home to Scotland but decided to leave earlier because of the coronavirus outbreak ending his stay with the Clever Boys.

“I hurt my knee in the third game of the season and needed an operation. So, I’ve been out for six-and-a-half months,” Murray told the Evening Telegraph.

“Because there’s a limit on the number of foreign players over here, the club signed another forward [Eva Nga] when I was injured and [he] took my place. So, we’ve come to an agreement to terminate my contract when I’m fit.”

