PSL News 28.3.2020 10:02 am

PSL manager speaks on giving Chiefs the league title

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL manager speaks on giving Chiefs the league title

Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Soweto on the 29 February 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

PSL senior manager Lux September says Kaizer Chiefs will have to fight to win the league.

After Safa suspended all footballing activities in the country it was unclear what will happen if the league doesn’t resume because of the coronavirus.

September says there is no official rule in football which states the club seating on top of the league table gets the trophy automatically if the league is suspended.

“The rules say nothing (about giving league table leaders the title),” September told Metro FM.

“There are no easy solutions for anyone, not just in South Africa but anywhere else. So if we say someone must get the trophy what happens to relegation. What happens to clubs who are in the Caf Champions League who have to play Absa Premiership matches.

“There are some clubs who have played 22, some 223, some 24 games because of cup commitments. Our games are postponed so far we are not sure when we will resume, we can’t give the trophy it is not that simple.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs coach Middendorp urges fans to stay at home 27.3.2020
Coronavirus gives Chiefs transfer headache 26.3.2020
Kaizer Chiefs warn fans over coronavirus 25.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Cabinet briefs SA on how day 1 of shutdown went, with 1,170 Covid-19 cases confirmed

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider

Education Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 WHO says doesn’t know if HIV+ persons are more at risk of Covid-19

Breaking News Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 