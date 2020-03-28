PSL manager speaks on giving Chiefs the league title

After Safa suspended all footballing activities in the country it was unclear what will happen if the league doesn’t resume because of the coronavirus.

September says there is no official rule in football which states the club seating on top of the league table gets the trophy automatically if the league is suspended.

“The rules say nothing (about giving league table leaders the title),” September told Metro FM.

“There are no easy solutions for anyone, not just in South Africa but anywhere else. So if we say someone must get the trophy what happens to relegation. What happens to clubs who are in the Caf Champions League who have to play Absa Premiership matches.

“There are some clubs who have played 22, some 223, some 24 games because of cup commitments. Our games are postponed so far we are not sure when we will resume, we can’t give the trophy it is not that simple.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.