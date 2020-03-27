Ramagalela and Ndoro facing exit door at Highlands?

This season, the duo Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile have been the livewires of Highlands’ attack, with the latter leading the front line. Shalulile’s work rate is remarkable and Da Gama says he will have to go into the market to look for a companion for the Namibian forward.

This has fueled speculation surrounding the futures of the veteran duo that has seen very little action this season and are believed to have failed to reach their full potential with the Lions of the North.

“I still believe that Lindokuhle Mbatha and him are a bit isolated, I think if we can get another top guy up there with Shalulile we are going to cause a lot of problems for teams. Shalulile is by himself sometimes so I think if we can get somebody up there to help him, I think we are going to create a lot of problems,” said Da Gama.

“It is part of the growth process, you don’t just get these players. You have to be fortunate, you have to be rich and you have to be lucky to get them. We can’t just say we want this player or we want that player. We have got to try and source them and see if we can get the best players to help in the team,” he added.

