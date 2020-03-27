PSL News 27.3.2020 05:40 pm

Ramagalela and Ndoro facing exit door at Highlands?

Michaelson Gumede
Ramagalela and Ndoro facing exit door at Highlands?

Rodney Ramagalela of Highlands Park (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama has revealed that he would like to look into the market to get another attacker who he will add to his attacking arsenal.

This season, the duo Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile have been the livewires of Highlands’ attack, with the latter leading the front line. Shalulile’s work rate is remarkable and Da Gama says he will have to go into the market to look for a companion for the Namibian forward.

READ: Brockie wants to stay in South Africa

This has fueled speculation surrounding the futures of the veteran duo that has seen very little action this season and are believed to have failed to reach their full potential with the Lions of the North.

“I still believe that Lindokuhle Mbatha and him are a bit isolated, I think if we can get another top guy up there with Shalulile we are going to cause a lot of problems for teams. Shalulile is by himself sometimes so I think if we can get somebody up there to help him, I think we are going to create a lot of problems,” said Da Gama.

“It is part of the growth process, you don’t just get these players. You have to be fortunate, you have to be rich and you have to be lucky to get them. We can’t just say we want this player or we want that player. We have got to try and source them and see if we can get the best players to help in the team,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Discarded Leopards star Tshepe mum on his future  23.3.2020
Myeni reveals how two PSL clubs turned him away 19.3.2020
WATCH: Sundowns ‘park the bus’ against Highlands, Wits annihilate Kings 16.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider

Education Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 WHO says doesn’t know if HIV+ persons are more at risk of Covid-19

Breaking News Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 