Chiefs coach Middendorp urges fans to stay at home

South Africa is currently on a 21-day lockdown which started at midnight on Friday and will end on 16 April. READ: Ex-Bafana defender backs SA’s lockdown The country’s citizens are restricted from moving around in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Middendorp says as much as he would like to return to Naturena to prepare for the season finale, he and his players have to respect the call to stay at home and has urged the fans to do the same. “Of course, I wish to be on the training ground at any time and I hope to be back at Naturena soon, because we want to finish the season successfully,” Middendorp told his club’s website.

“However, currently, we have to take care, heed the call to stay home and not move outside to avoid the expansion of the virus. “We must all be aware of our responsibilities. In this time of self-isolation, it’s very important to lift one another’s spirits. “We should make sure that we maintain contact through technological means with each other during the Covid-19 outbreak.” Chiefs currently hold a four-point lead at the top of the Absa Premiership table, though they have played a game more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. “Suspending the league season indefinitely is a huge challenge with regards to keeping the players sharp and fit,” Middendorp added. “We have to deal with different scenarios. The players need to be very professional. We can only guide them adequately using modern technology. I am glad that everybody has been professional so far. “Currently, we are working online with the players individually. We have provided them with a platform for their own performance analysis. The players are receiving video clips that they need to watch. We are also discussing challenges with the guys.”

