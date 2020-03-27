Amajita star attracts interest from Premier League side

Amajita centre-back Bradley Cross could be joining an English Premier club once football resumes.

According to Daily Mail, the 19-year-old has attracted interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Bidvest Wits player is currently on loan with German club Schalke 04 playing for the Bundesliga side’s under-19 squad.

Several English Premier League sides have instructed their scouts to keep an eye on the Amajita star who could make the move to England next season.

“The 19-year-old centre-back is on loan with the Bundesliga club from South African side Bidvest Wits and has benefited from playing alongside the highly-rated Malick Thiaw, who has been watched closely by Europe’s elite clubs this season,” read a report from Daily Mail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.