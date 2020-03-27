PSL News 27.3.2020 12:16 pm

Amajita star attracts interest from Premier League side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Amajita star attracts interest from Premier League side

Bradley Cross

Football activities might be suspended around the world but clubs are tabling transfer lists for once the coronavirus threat subsides.

Amajita centre-back Bradley Cross could be joining an English Premier club once football resumes.

According to Daily Mail, the 19-year-old has attracted interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Bidvest Wits player is currently on loan with German club Schalke 04 playing for the Bundesliga side’s under-19 squad.

Several English Premier League sides have instructed their scouts to keep an eye on the Amajita star who could make the move to England next season.

“The 19-year-old centre-back is on loan with the Bundesliga club from South African side Bidvest Wits and has benefited from playing alongside the highly-rated Malick Thiaw, who has been watched closely by Europe’s elite clubs this season,” read a report from Daily Mail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider

Education Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 WHO says doesn’t know if HIV+ persons are more at risk of Covid-19

Breaking News Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 