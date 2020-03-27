AmaZulu goalkeeper not excited by reported Pirates interest

According to reports, Pirates are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department at the end of the season as they are set to release two-goal minders to make room for new ones.

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Mbatha are said to be on the Buccaneers wish list for the end of the season transfer window.

Mbatha was made captain for the side recently after a few match-winning performances and he has indicated he has no intention of leaving AmaZulu.

“I have no problems at AmaZulu, plus I don’t mind renewing my contract once my current deal with the club expires in June. I am not getting any younger, and if we sat down and agree on everything I am happy to stay at the club,” Mbatha was quoted by Isolezwe.

