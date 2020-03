This is a dream of mine and many other women football followers around the country, who are determined to see the women’s game grow. I mean, just think about it, it would increase the level of competition in the newly implemented National Women’s League. I just can’t stress this enough. Sure, we already have the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns who have invested in the women’s game. And by the look of things, the investment is really proving to work wonders because many players from both sides are national team players. This is because these players are afforded...

This is a dream of mine and many other women football followers around the country, who are determined to see the women’s game grow.

I mean, just think about it, it would increase the level of competition in the newly implemented National Women’s League.

I just can’t stress this enough. Sure, we already have the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns who have invested in the women’s game. And by the look of things, the investment is really proving to work wonders because many players from both sides are national team players.

This is because these players are afforded an opportunity to train at the highest level by professional coaches and the equipment is there for them to train.

When you look at the National Women’s League, both these sides are among the top three sides on the standings.

Actually, Sundowns won the league with two games to spare with a 100% winning record – that alone says a lot.

This is not to undermine other teams in the league, but to be honest, they find it very difficult to come up against sides such as Downs because they are structured so well.

Sometime last year, Kaizer Chiefs marketing was quoted as saying the club was open to having a ladies football team.

“There are a number of considerations. And yes‚ people have bandied about the idea of Chiefs starting a women’s team. It’s something that you don’t do lightly,” Motaung was quoted.

“I mean‚ you look at even dealing with academies‚ and girls have different needs. There are things parents can be worried about for girls to play football.

“So for me, it’s important to do a complete analysis. And I am currently putting together a task force too. You need to look at the facilities you will need. And also the different partners and sponsors.

“Certainly we are observing Safa’s (still amateur) women’s league. But at some point, I do believe that it is critical that we do have a professional women’s league.”

Chiefs having a women’s football team would certainly a breakthrough for the game in the country and it will certainly push other teams to establish women teams.

For me, I will see it as a growth for the game and it will certainly help in strengthening the national women’s team. I hope this will materialise in due time and truth got to be told, the women’s game is growing around the world.

Just recently, I was in Spain and had an opportunity to visit clubs such as Athletic Bilbao, Deportivo Alaves, Eibar and Real Sociedad.

All these clubs have women teams just like the rest of the LaLiga club and this has certainly helped their women’s national team to grow.

The ladies teams are treated just like their male counterparts and that made me wonder what made it so difficult for our clubs to adopt such a philosophy.

I mean, imagine having a Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Women’s Soweto derby.

I’m sure many would relish seeing something like that happen. So, I would like to plead with all our PSL clubs, please look into having ladies football teams in order to help our respective national women teams sides to compete against the best in the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.