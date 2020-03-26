Former Sundowns player has no regrets about leaving Chloorkop

The 29-year-old Katlehong-born player told Phakaaathi Plus yesterday that he learnt a lot during his six years at Masandawana.

Feeling that he could be making a better contribution elsewhere, Khumalo says he decided to speak to the club’s management with a view to leave. Khumalo, who is a defensive midfielder, was competing for a place with the likes of Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana, T iyai Mabunda and Oupa Manyisa, just to mention a few.

“I left Sundowns in September last year. I sat down with them and we agreed to terminate the contract. There was no bad blood or anything like that. I just felt it was time to look for new challenges elsewhere,” he said.

Did he perhaps feel his career was stagnating at Pitso Mosimane’s side? “No. I am not to say I was feeling my career was stalling because it is all up to me as a player… maybe I didn’t do enough to end up not playing. My career didn’t stall because I learnt a lot at Sundowns, which helps my career going forward.

“I just felt that moving on and getting to a team where I can get more game time was the right thing to do. I am willing to go to any team where I can get to play. But I would prefer it to be in the Premiership or overseas. But if a [GladAfrica] Championship side made the right offer, I would certainly consider it,” he added.

He said he was not in any rush to sign with a new team as he wanted to make sure that he is needed wherever he ends up as he is itching for some competitive action.

“I am currently training on my own,” he said. “I trained with Highlands Park for about two months until about two weeks ago. They told me that they have enough players in the same position as me, so I stopped training with them.”

