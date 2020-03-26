PSL News 26.3.2020 11:58 am

Former Bafana doctor rules out PSL season ending in June

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Bafana doctor rules out PSL season ending in June

Kearyn Baccus of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Soweto on the 29 February 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana team doctor Ntlopi Mogoru doesn’t think the Absa Premiership season will resume anytime soon.

Safa suspended all footballing activities in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus at public gatherings.

Mogoru believes players won’t have enough time to get back in shape as being at home for the 21 days of lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday could lead to them eating junk food.

“It is unrealistic to say the league will finish at the end of June. They must at least extend it to the end of July because players are going to come back very unfit,” Mogoru was quoted by Business Day.

“We all know that President Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a national shutdown of 21 days and this means players will not be able to go to the gym. They will only rely on training programmes they got from the clubs at home as they are not reporting for training [because of] social distancing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
McCarthy set for Ajax job next season 26.3.2020
Ngcongca close to new Sundowns deal 19.3.2020
SA footballer slams government for reacting ‘too slow’ to coronavirus 18.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans

Business News Covid-19 lockdown regulations: No alcohol, (but maybe cigarettes), and not much of anything at all

Covid-19 Rwandan man eaten by crocodile after ignoring lockdown

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 