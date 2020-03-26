Former Bafana doctor rules out PSL season ending in June

Safa suspended all footballing activities in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus at public gatherings.

Mogoru believes players won’t have enough time to get back in shape as being at home for the 21 days of lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday could lead to them eating junk food.

“It is unrealistic to say the league will finish at the end of June. They must at least extend it to the end of July because players are going to come back very unfit,” Mogoru was quoted by Business Day.

“We all know that President Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a national shutdown of 21 days and this means players will not be able to go to the gym. They will only rely on training programmes they got from the clubs at home as they are not reporting for training [because of] social distancing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.