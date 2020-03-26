PSL News 26.3.2020 09:46 am

McCarthy set for Ajax job next season

Phakaaathi Reporter
McCarthy set for Ajax job next season

Benni McCarthy (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town have not given up on luring Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy into their technical team.

McCarthy revealed in recent reports that he was offered the Urban Warriors coaching job in the second half of the 2019/2020 campaign of the Glad Africa Championship but he declined the offer.

The former Orlando Pirates striker said the deal wasn’t right for him after he was released by Cape Town City at the start of the season. But it seems the Mother City club is still hoping to get McCarthy on their bench next season.

Ajax are at the summit of the log table in the Glad Africa Championship league with a seven-point gap between them as second-placed Swallows FC.

Urban Warriors media officer Shoes Mekuto was coy about the possibility of McCarthy joining Ajax next season stating the mother club Ajax Amsterdam would also have a say in the former Seven Stars striker’s appointment.

“It is difficult to discuss the McCarthy matter at the moment because it is not just an Ajax Cape Town matter, but it involved Ajax Amsterdam as well. It is a decision that will be taken by both parties. For now, there isn’t a lot to discuss,” Mekuto was quoted by Isolezwe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ngcongca close to new Sundowns deal 19.3.2020
SA footballer slams government for reacting ‘too slow’ to coronavirus 18.3.2020
How Ajax forward Mosiatlhaga chose to look on the bright side 18.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans

Business News Covid-19 lockdown regulations: No alcohol, (but maybe cigarettes), and not much of anything at all

Covid-19 Rwandan man eaten by crocodile after ignoring lockdown

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 