McCarthy set for Ajax job next season

McCarthy revealed in recent reports that he was offered the Urban Warriors coaching job in the second half of the 2019/2020 campaign of the Glad Africa Championship but he declined the offer.

The former Orlando Pirates striker said the deal wasn’t right for him after he was released by Cape Town City at the start of the season. But it seems the Mother City club is still hoping to get McCarthy on their bench next season.

Ajax are at the summit of the log table in the Glad Africa Championship league with a seven-point gap between them as second-placed Swallows FC.

Urban Warriors media officer Shoes Mekuto was coy about the possibility of McCarthy joining Ajax next season stating the mother club Ajax Amsterdam would also have a say in the former Seven Stars striker’s appointment.

“It is difficult to discuss the McCarthy matter at the moment because it is not just an Ajax Cape Town matter, but it involved Ajax Amsterdam as well. It is a decision that will be taken by both parties. For now, there isn’t a lot to discuss,” Mekuto was quoted by Isolezwe.

