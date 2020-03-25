How Covid-19 outbreak could save Zongo’s career at Championship side 

The skilful yet ill-disciplined midfielder was set for a disciplinary hearing at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandil a this Friday, but after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown which begins on Thursday night, the team have had to postpone the sitting.

Phakaaathi understands that Zongo was set to be fired in the sitting following his disappearing without notification earlier this month. The 29-year-old was given a lifeline by the Venda-based side after he was ditched by Real Kings following his infamous disappearances.

“The club thought they could rein him in especially because of the semi-rural life in the region they are based. They felt he wouldn’t have the temptations that come with the big cities. But they let him go home just once and he didn’t return by the time he was set.

“That was a big let-down for the club’s management and they were so disappointed they wanted to fire him on the spot when he returned, but they had to follow proper procedures. But that can’t happen now that no one is allowed to go to work and everyone has been encouraged to stay home,” a source said.

The source also revealed that the powers that be at the club like Zongo and they might have calmed down by the time they would continue with the disciplinary.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they give him a stern warning and not fire him, that’s all I will say,” said the source. Zongo has been fired from most of the teams he has played at for a lack discipline. He once spent some time behind bars after rape allegations were levelled against him, but were later withdrawn.

