WATCH: Excited Sundowns star Morena steps into moon boot

Morena broke his ankle when he slipped while playing against SuperSport United.

The freak injury was expected to keep the player out of action for months but he is healing quicker than expected.

In the video, the player is seen smiling and dancing after the doctor removed the cast and put his foot in a moon boot.

“Some good news, Masandawana‚ Thapelo is making great progress in his recovery with his cast coming off today and being replaced with a moon boot‚” read a tweet from Sundowns.

The road to recovery starts now!????⁣????

#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/WJefzOxrYr — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 23, 2020

