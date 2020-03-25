PSL News 25.3.2020 11:00 am

WATCH: Excited Sundowns star Morena steps into moon boot

Phakaaathi Reporter
WATCH: Excited Sundowns star Morena steps into moon boot

Thapelo Morena. Pic: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena will start his recovery process after surgery.

Morena broke his ankle when he slipped while playing against SuperSport United.

The freak injury was expected to keep the player out of action for months but he is healing quicker than expected.

In the video, the player is seen smiling and dancing after the doctor removed the cast and put his foot in a moon boot.

“Some good news, Masandawana‚ Thapelo is making great progress in his recovery with his cast coming off today and being replaced with a moon boot‚” read a tweet from Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sundowns set to send promising youngster on loan 25.3.2020
Sundowns star loses grandfather  24.3.2020
Kekana explains why he signed a long-term contract with Sundowns 23.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 