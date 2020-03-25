Jordaan and Khoza smoke peace pipe

Mthethwa says it was necessary to meet with the two leaders to resolve any misunderstanding regarding the suspension of football activities in the country.

The minister appeared to overrule Safa’s decision to suspend PSL games last week when he suggested matches should be played behind closed doors. But Safa reiterated that no football would be played until further notice.

“Today I called the meeting between the president of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Dr Danny Jordaan and the chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) Dr Irvin Khoza to resolve outstanding issues which have been of great importance recently,” read a tweet from Mthethwa.

“I sought a commitment from them to work cohesively in unison and I’m pleased that they have committed to addressing matters together before reaching out to government and other stakeholders. Furthermore, they reiterated their resolve to fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

