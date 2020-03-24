Jaure’s football career hangs in the balance after car accident

Former University of Pretoria defender Partson Jaure is receiving medical attention at the Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe after sustaining serious injuries when his Toyota RunX hit a tree.

According to team doctor Robert Musara the defender has regained full consciousness and is responding well to treatment, but it is not yet clear if he can still play football.

Musara says it is too early to tell when the defender will be back on the field.

“It takes about eight to 10 weeks to heal completely from that type of skull fracture,” Masara told the Herald. “But, it could also take less depending on the size of the fracture and the healing process. Everything depends on what the specialists decide is the best for him in the current situation.”

