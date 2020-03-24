PSL News 24.3.2020 03:32 pm

Sundowns star loses grandfather 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa’s grandfather, Michael Manyisa, passed away on Monday night.

According to a source, Manyisa’s grandfather is believed to have passed on following a short illness.

“Ntate Manyisa was old, my brother, and you know every time when an old person like him gets ill there is always that scary moment that he might leave this world, unfortunately, it happened that way,” said the source.

“It wasn’t the first time that he got ill. As I said, old people tend to get ill now and then but he has previously managed to recover. He was a flexible old man who liked to ride his bicycle and was a well-respected photographer in Mohlakeng. But, lately, he wasn’t riding his bicycle anymore because the sickness was getting severe for him. May his soul rest in peace,” said the source.

The source further said the Sundowns star was expected to come home on Tuesday and be part of the funeral arrangements. But the family doesn’t know what is going to happen since South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day national lockdown.

