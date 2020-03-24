Ex-Chiefs striker loses childhood friend to coronavirus

Zororo Makamba is the first Zimbabwean to lose his life to the coronavirus having tested positive last week Saturday. He was the second confirmed case after a 38-year-old man from Victoria Falls tested positive.

According to several news reports in Zimbabwe, the former radio and television presenter had an underlying medical condition which he was treated for before testing positive for the coronavirus.

Makamba is said to have returned from a trip from New York on 29 February and had flu-like symptoms in 12 March weeks after arriving back in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Rusike, who is now based in Norway after signing for Stabæk FC said he had been friends with Makamba since they were four-years-old.

“I have struggled to believe the news I read on Twitter and contacted many people trying to disprove the information to no success. RIP Zororo Makamba, my friend since age 4. You were a Giant,” Rusike wrote on Twitter after his friend Makamba passed away on Monday.

