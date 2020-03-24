PSL News 24.3.2020 10:52 am

Malokase backs Xulu’s move to Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

A former Orlando Pirates striker, Patrick Malokase, is adamant that the Maritzburg United defender can make a great impact at the Buccaneers with the defender said to have received an ‘offer’ from the Soweto club. 

Malokase believes Pirates will benefit from having a player of Siyanda Xulu’s calibre, but says the defender has to reveal to the Team of the Choice regarding Pirates’ offer.

“It’s very important for him to be open and clear that he has received an offer from Pirates but it’s sad that we notice this thing about South African clubs. Once you disclose then they don’t field you – I don’t know why,” Malokase was quoted by Goal.com.

“Probably Maritzburg are counting on him for the next season because of his experience. In my honest opinion, I think he can make an impact at Pirates.”

“Siyanda is a good player there’s no doubt about his qualities. He’ll be a good addition for Pirates. Having good players is always good for the club and always good for competition. That can motivate other players to pull up their socks.”

The former Bucs goal poacher believes Xulu’s move to Pirates will bring a good competition for the club’s defenders.

“As a player, you need that motivation to pull up your socks. It will be good for Pirates to have him. They are doing well as a team lately especially in defence but it’s always a good move to sign a good player and stabilise things,” he added.

“I don’t see any problems for him going there and for the club. It’s going to bring good competition for the defenders.”

