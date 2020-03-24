Jele set to extend Pirates stay

Jele has done enough this season to impress new coach Josef Zinnbauer to earn a new contract.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract at the start of the 2019/2020 season with an option to extend of another year when it expires in June 2020.

According to Goal Jele and the club are yet to wrap up negotiations for the new deal but the club has indicated they would like him to stay.

“Jele will sign soon. The club has offered him a new one-year deal. So, there is no need to worry about his future. He’s not worried as well,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Yes, both parties are still negotiating but he has been made aware that he still has a future with the club.”

