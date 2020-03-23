Sebola advises Pirates coach to plan for next season

With the Absa Premiership season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, former Orlando Pirates player Andries Sebola believes this is the perfect time for coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team to evaluate the progress of players sent on loan.

The Buccaneers have a number of players on loan like Justice Chabalala, Thembela Sikhakhane, Tebogo Tlolane and Brian Hlongwane, to mention a few.

“The season might not be over yet, but I think this is the perfect time that they (technical team) can work out on the possibilities of the players they might think they will be useful for next season,” said the Pirates legend.

“It’s very important to plan ahead and know how you are going to approach the season. Some of the players sent on loan have been doing very well and I believe they can make a difference and add to the depth of the team.”

The Bucs legend also touched on the team’s progress in the last couple of months and believes Zinnbauer seems to have things under control.

“The club has improved tremendously, they are scoring goals, they are playing good football and they have been winning their matches. The fans are very happy with the way things are going and we have to applaud the coach for the job he has done. He has brought stability in the team and you can see by the way they play. These is something that was missing last year and that is why they didn’t start the season well,” he added.

“At the moment things are going smoothly and fans have also been very supportive, you can see with the home games. I think we have seen more and more fans coming to the stadium and it is a very nice thing to see.”

The PSL is yet to announce the re-start of the season, but with only seven games remaining to the end of the season, Sebola is positive that the team will have a good finish.

“I can’t really say where they are going to finish on the league table, but what I can say is that it will be good position for the team looking at how they started.”

