Motaung reveals how Chiefs would feel if the season is not completed

Before the league games were postponed because of the virus, Amakhosi were at the top of the log with 48 points from 22 matches.

READ: Chiefs exit door looming for Maluleka

They are followed by Mamelodi Sundowns with 44 points and have a game in hand. SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are third and fourth respectively with 40 points each.

“If one doesn’t get the title based on the position we are in‚ it would be disappointing but I think being alive is the greatest gift we can all have‚” Motaung told SowetanLIVE.

“There is a lot of scenario planning to be done by the PSL Task Team that has been appointed and the EXCO‚ and they are going to look at all the scenarios.

“The permutations are a lot and until we have looked at those‚ I can’t even begin to think of what is going to happen.

“What is challenging our thinking and the way we define how things are going to be done is that our industry is not going to be the same after this.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 128 from yesterday’s announcement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.