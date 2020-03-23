PSL News 23.3.2020 04:29 pm

Motaung reveals how Chiefs would feel if the season is not completed

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. Pic: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung says they would be disappointed if Amakhosi are denied the opportunity to fight for the league title.

Before the league games were postponed because of the virus, Amakhosi were at the top of the log with 48 points from 22 matches.

They are followed by Mamelodi Sundowns with 44 points and have a game in hand. SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are third and fourth respectively with 40 points each.

“If one doesn’t get the title based on the position we are in‚ it would be disappointing but I think being alive is the greatest gift we can all have‚” Motaung told SowetanLIVE.

“There is a lot of scenario planning to be done by the PSL Task Team that has been appointed and the EXCO‚ and they are going to look at all the scenarios.

“The permutations are a lot and until we have looked at those‚ I can’t even begin to think of what is going to happen.

“What is challenging our thinking and the way we define how things are going to be done is that our industry is not going to be the same after this.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 128 from yesterday’s announcement.

