Former AmaTuks star badly injured in car accident

The Dynamos captain lost control of his Toyota RunX and sustained severe injuries in the accident. Jaure was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of hospitals after he was pulled out of the car which hit a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Doctors suspected Jaure could have sustained injuries to his spine, but Dynamos team doctor Robert Musara says the X-ray revealed the player didn’t suffer any serious internal injuries.

“Partson is out of danger. CT scans have been done and they revealed a depressed skull fracture but the good thing is that there is no internal haemorrhage, there is no internal bleeding which is a positive thing to start with,” Musara was quoted by the Herald.

“The skull fracture is not as serious as previously feared. It might take a bit of time for him to recover but it’s something that we expect he will eventually overcome.”

