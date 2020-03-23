Former AmaTuks star badly injured in car accident

PSL News 23.3.2020 02:02 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Partson Jaure during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Bidvest Wits and University of Pretoria at Bidvest Stadium on March 17, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former University of Pretoria defender Partson Jaure is out of danger after he crashed his car in Harare Zimbabwe.

The Dynamos captain lost control of his Toyota RunX and sustained severe injuries in the accident. Jaure was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of hospitals after he was pulled out of the car which hit a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Doctors suspected Jaure could have sustained injuries to his spine, but Dynamos team doctor Robert Musara says the X-ray revealed the player didn’t suffer any serious internal injuries.

“Partson is out of danger. CT scans have been done and they revealed a depressed skull fracture but the good thing is that there is no internal haemorrhage, there is no internal bleeding which is a positive thing to start with,” Musara was quoted by the Herald.

“The skull fracture is not as serious as previously feared. It might take a bit of time for him to recover but it’s something that we expect he will eventually overcome.”

