Discarded Leopards star Tshepe mum on his future 

Tshepe’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, but the club decided to terminate his contract.

The former Magesi FC star has previously been linked with a number of teams, with Highlands Park being on top of the list.

Sources have said the midfielder was working hard on finding a new home and come next season, he will be playing football again.

“At the moment it seems like it won’t be a struggle to get him a team because there have been a lot of clubs who want to sign from last year,” said the source.

Contacted for comment, Tshepe said his agent had told him not to comment about his future.

“My agent has advised me to talk about anything for now,” said the midfielder.

