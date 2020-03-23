PSL News 23.3.2020 11:01 am

Kekana explains why he signed a long-term contract with Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns Hlompho Kekana signs new deal with club.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says he signed a new long-term deal with the club because the Brazilians are a ‘team of winners’.

Kekana was linked with a move to SuperSport before he signed a four-year contract with Sundowns and the 34-year-old says he wants to win more trophies with the club.

“To be honest, if you’ve tasted that amount of success that we’ve enjoyed at Sundowns, you want more. So, there’s that drive from us to look for more,” Kekana told IOL.

“I renewed my contract because I know we are a team of winners. Everyone is willing to go the extra mile to win trophies.”

“It is a plan to always try and win every match and the trophies which we compete for. We always want to improve as a team and do the undoable.

“We want to continue winning trophies. I remember when we first won the Champions League, we never had the belief that we will win it. So, I still believe that as a team we have what it takes to win [more] trophies,” he added.

Kekana has made 33 appearances for Sundowns in all competitions this season and scored four goals.

