Buchanan to choose game time over Chiefs return

Buchanan didn’t have a successful stint at Kaizer Chiefs spending more time on the bench than on the field due to injury.

The midfielder has seen more game time at the Team of Choice under the mentorship of Eric Tinkler.

Buchanan believes the 2019/2020 campaign has been the best season of his career so far.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic man says his match-winning performances at United might have clubs trying to lure him away from the KZN side but he is not interested in moving.

“Everyone dreams of playing for the big team,” Buchanan was quoted by New Frame.

“Fortunately, I’ve been there. So, to me, going back to Chiefs doesn’t even matter now. All I want is to play football regularly, which is something that I’m doing right now.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.