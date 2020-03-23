PSL News 23.3.2020 10:21 am

Buchanan to choose game time over Chiefs return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Buchanan to choose game time over Chiefs return

Kegan Buchanan during the Maritzburg United media open day at Harry Gwala Stadium (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images) Keagan Buchanan

Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan says game time is more important to him than playing for one of the big three PSL teams.

Buchanan didn’t have a successful stint at Kaizer Chiefs spending more time on the bench than on the field due to injury.

The midfielder has seen more game time at the Team of Choice under the mentorship of Eric Tinkler.

Buchanan believes the 2019/2020 campaign has been the best season of his career so far.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic man says his match-winning performances at United might have clubs trying to lure him away from the KZN side but he is not interested in moving.

“Everyone dreams of playing for the big team,” Buchanan was quoted by New Frame.

“Fortunately, I’ve been there. So, to me, going back to Chiefs doesn’t even matter now. All I want is to play football regularly, which is something that I’m doing right now.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs exit door looming for Maluleka 23.3.2020
Reported Pirates target delays Maritzburg contract extension 20.3.2020
Kaizer Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung – we all want to win the league, but not at any cost 20.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA

World Germany bans gatherings of more than two to stem virus spread

Africa Zimbabwe unfazed by South Africa’s plan to erect border fence


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 