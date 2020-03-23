Chiefs exit door looming for Maluleka

The former SuperSport United midfielder is in the last six months of his contract at Naturena and has turned down a new contract given to him by the Motaungs.

Chiefs offered Maluleka a two-year extension deal with his current contract expiring at the end of the season however the midfielder rejected the offer stating he has agreed to join Sundowns next season.

Amakhosi’s marketing manager Jessica Motaung said the coach would make a decision on Maluleka finishing the season with the Glamour Boys.

“George made his decision on his own. The conclusion of whether he stays or not for the last six months and timelines of it is what we have to look at, but he has made his decision and we wish him well with Sundowns,” Motaung was quoted as saying.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.