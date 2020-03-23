PSL News 23.3.2020 08:50 am

Chiefs exit door looming for Maluleka

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs during Kaizer Chiefs media day at the Chiefs Village (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Midfielder George Maluleka could see his time at Kaizer Chiefs cut short after admitting to signing a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former SuperSport United midfielder is in the last six months of his contract at Naturena and has turned down a new contract given to him by the Motaungs.

Chiefs offered Maluleka a two-year extension deal with his current contract expiring at the end of the season however the midfielder rejected the offer stating he has agreed to join Sundowns next season.

Amakhosi’s marketing manager Jessica Motaung said the coach would make a decision on Maluleka finishing the season with the Glamour Boys.

“George made his decision on his own. The conclusion of whether he stays or not for the last six months and timelines of it is what we have to look at, but he has made his decision and we wish him well with Sundowns,” Motaung was quoted as saying.

