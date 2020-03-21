SuperSport United call-off training, players ordered to train at home

Matsatsantsa A Pitori captain Dean Furman told Phakaaathi that the club instructed the players to not pitch at their training base, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, and rather try to keep fit on their own.

“We stopped training until further notice and I think that is the right call from the club and we are just watching this fold out in front of us and we’re trying to make the best plans and the club decided that we are not going to be training for the next few days,” Furman told Phakaaathi.

“I am sure we all received our own individual maintenance program and that will help us keep a base level of fitness and it is going to be up to us as individuals to keep ourselves ticking over,” he added.

The out-going United skipper continued: “Before this we were doing training in a none-contact way and trying to keep on the fitness and get the sweat on really. I think under the current circumstances SuperSport have taken the correct decision and hopefully in the next few days we might be able to come back to training but for pw we are going to have to train by ourselves until further notice.”

